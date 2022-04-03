Comparing Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) and Its Competitors

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) is one of 934 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gemini Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70% Gemini Therapeutics Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors 5969 20438 42833 849 2.55

Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 379.17%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.71%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A -$71.87 million -0.80 Gemini Therapeutics Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -2.03

Gemini Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics competitors beat Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.