Compass (NYSE:COMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

