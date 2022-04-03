Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.25 and a 52 week high of $164.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

