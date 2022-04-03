Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 892,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $2,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.80 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

