Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,263 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.