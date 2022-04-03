Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.89 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

