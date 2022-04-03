Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $2.60 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

PAVE opened at $28.27 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

