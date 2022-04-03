Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.