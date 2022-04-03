Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNTB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $3.05 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

