Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,110. The company has a market cap of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conn’s will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.