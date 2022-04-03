Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,110. The company has a market cap of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.
In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
About Conn’s (Get Rating)
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
