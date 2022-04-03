ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 48,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $100.58. 6,934,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.