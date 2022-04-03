ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $91,672,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

