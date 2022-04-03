Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $686.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $318.48 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

