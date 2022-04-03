ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 249.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,722.56).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 215.40 ($2.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About ConvaTec Group (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.