Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

CLB opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

