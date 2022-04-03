Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of CNM opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

