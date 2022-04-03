CoreCivic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 366% compared to the average daily volume of 794 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.96.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

