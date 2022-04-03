Cormark Analysts Give Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) a C$1.25 Price Target

Cormark set a C$1.25 target price on Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYN opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.30 million and a PE ratio of -27.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. Banyan Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.51.

About Banyan Gold (Get Rating)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

