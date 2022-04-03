CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorVel from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,274. CorVel has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $14,375,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CorVel by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CorVel by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.