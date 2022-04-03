Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,675 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

