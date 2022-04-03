Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

