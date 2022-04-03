Cowen Cuts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $11.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

