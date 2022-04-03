Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.