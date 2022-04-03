Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $182.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 9.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 54.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.