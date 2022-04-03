Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $182.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 9.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 54.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
