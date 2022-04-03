Credit Suisse Group Increases Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target to €217.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €215.00 ($236.26) to €217.00 ($238.46) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($269.23) to €256.00 ($281.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($256.04) to €243.00 ($267.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

