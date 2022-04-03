Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

