Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.13

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.13 and traded as high as C$9.30. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 3,371,215 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.98.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.15.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

