Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 113,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.