Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 113,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.