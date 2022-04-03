Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

