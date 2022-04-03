Critical Contrast: Tuya (TUYA) & The Competition

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is one of 397 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tuya to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuya and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $302.08 million -$175.42 million -7.87 Tuya Competitors $1.79 billion $292.26 million 3.58

Tuya’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -58.07% -14.84% -13.38% Tuya Competitors -115.19% -63.77% -6.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tuya Competitors 2727 13354 24505 676 2.56

Tuya currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 363.49%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Tuya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tuya peers beat Tuya on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

