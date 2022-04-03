Crown Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Million (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $671.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,725.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00805585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00214375 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00023339 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,394,396 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.