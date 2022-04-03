Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Hits $153,941.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $1.70 million and $153,941.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.