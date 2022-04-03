CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTO. Jonestrading upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
CTO stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $399.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.15.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
