Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.