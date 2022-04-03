Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

