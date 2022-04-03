Curis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,910 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 977 call options.

CRIS stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Curis by 302.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 48.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

