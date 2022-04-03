Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $12,945,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.