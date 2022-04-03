CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 109,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 497,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

