Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of CYTK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 838,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

