DA Davidson Comments on Core Scientific Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Core Scientific has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.63.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.