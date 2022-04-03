DA Davidson Lowers Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Motorsport Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut Motorsport Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $24.19.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 294.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,095 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

