DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fulton Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

