DA Davidson Weighs in on Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

