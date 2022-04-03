DA Davidson Weighs in on CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

