Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.59. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $419.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 119.82%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

