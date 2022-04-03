Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Oracle by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.