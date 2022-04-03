Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of BN opened at €50.27 ($55.24) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a one year high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.48 and its 200-day moving average is €55.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

