Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Cut to €55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

DANOY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

