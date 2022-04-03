DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.70 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00005799 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $188.74 million and $6.02 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.49 or 0.07521370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.51 or 0.99830127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046697 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,283 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

