Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,357,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

